Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Farmer, Freddie Lee Junior
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1972
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/24/2017 3:22 PM
Court Case 310830
Charge Description Probation Violation, Other County, M
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Melhorn, Lauren Elizabeth
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/3/1991
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 115.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/24/2017 1:22 AM
Court Case 238282
Charge Description Assault, Simple
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Ferguson, Christy Lynn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1983
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 230.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/24/2017 12:33 AM
Court Case 28574
Charge Description Telephone, Threatening Phone Call
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Philbeck, Jessica Nicole
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/9/1986
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/24/2017 1:54 PM
Court Case 72505
Charge Description Murder, Solicit
Bond Amount $1,000,000.00

Name Furr, Jeremy David
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1984
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/24/2017 5:51 PM
Court Case 105161
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $2,751.50

Name Powell, Tiffany Marie
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1987
Height 5′ 0"
Weight 143.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/24/2017 8:32 PM
Court Case 311376
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $14,000.00