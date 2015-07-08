Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Farmer, Freddie Lee Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1972
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/24/2017 3:22 PM
|Court Case
|310830
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, Other County, M
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Melhorn, Lauren Elizabeth
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/3/1991
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|115.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/24/2017 1:22 AM
|Court Case
|238282
|Charge Description
|Assault, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Ferguson, Christy Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/1983
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|230.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/24/2017 12:33 AM
|Court Case
|28574
|Charge Description
|Telephone, Threatening Phone Call
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Philbeck, Jessica Nicole
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/9/1986
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/24/2017 1:54 PM
|Court Case
|72505
|Charge Description
|Murder, Solicit
|Bond Amount
|$1,000,000.00
|Name
|Furr, Jeremy David
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1984
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/24/2017 5:51 PM
|Court Case
|105161
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$2,751.50
|Name
|Powell, Tiffany Marie
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/18/1987
|Height
|5′ 0"
|Weight
|143.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/24/2017 8:32 PM
|Court Case
|311376
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$14,000.00