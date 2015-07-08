Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-24-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAIGBEA, JAZYIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/13/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-24 02:27:00
Court Case 5902017227702
Charge Description MALICIOUS CONDUCT BY PRISONER
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TEAGUE, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1955
Height 5.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-24 11:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HILL, DUANE ERIC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/1963
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-24 14:45:00
Court Case 5902017227804
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount

Name BRANHAM, LARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-24 15:30:00
Court Case 5902015005902
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name VASQUEZ, KATHRYN HELEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/17/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-24 00:16:00
Court Case 5902017227757
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GRAHAM, TAYLOR SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/13/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-24 10:55:00
Court Case 5902017217476
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 1000.00