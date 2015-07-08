Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-24-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAIGBEA, JAZYIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-24 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017227702
|Charge Description
|MALICIOUS CONDUCT BY PRISONER
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TEAGUE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/21/1955
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-24 11:57:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HILL, DUANE ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/2/1963
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-24 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017227804
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRANHAM, LARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-24 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902015005902
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|VASQUEZ, KATHRYN HELEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/17/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-24 00:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017227757
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, TAYLOR SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/13/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-24 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017217476
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00