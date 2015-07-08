Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shapovalov, Andrey
Arrest Date 07/24/2017
Court Case 201705361
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Improper Loading/Covering Veh (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Damage (M),
Description Shapovalov, Andrey (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Improper Loading/covering Veh (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Damage (M), at 3142 Blueberry Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2017 07:39.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Bierzynski, Robert Scott
Arrest Date 07/24/2017
Court Case 201706722
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bierzynski, Robert Scott (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4423 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/24/2017 19:07.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Sr, K C

Name Oliver, Anita Laverne
Arrest Date 07/24/2017
Court Case 201705363
Charge Fail To Pay Court Costs (M),
Description Oliver, Anita Laverne (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Pay Court Costs (M), at 3008 Lanaken Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2017 09:11.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Gaddy, Brooks Heath
Arrest Date 07/24/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offense-2Nd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), And 3) Assault On Female (M),
Description Gaddy, Brooks Heath (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offense-2nd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), and 3) Assault On Female (M), at 1224 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/24/2017 19:16.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Watson, Phillip Hunter
Arrest Date 07/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear On Show Cause, M (M),
Description Watson, Phillip Hunter (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear On Show Cause, M (M), at 156 Cari Ln, Weddington, NC, on 7/24/2017 09:22.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Tellez, Yony Cortez
Arrest Date 07/24/2017
Court Case 201705386
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
Description Tellez, Yony Cortez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 111 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2017 21:37.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L