Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shapovalov, Andrey
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2017
|Court Case
|201705361
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Improper Loading/Covering Veh (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Damage (M),
|Description
|Shapovalov, Andrey (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Improper Loading/covering Veh (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Damage (M), at 3142 Blueberry Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2017 07:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Bierzynski, Robert Scott
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2017
|Court Case
|201706722
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bierzynski, Robert Scott (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4423 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/24/2017 19:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Sr, K C
|Name
|Oliver, Anita Laverne
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2017
|Court Case
|201705363
|Charge
|Fail To Pay Court Costs (M),
|Description
|Oliver, Anita Laverne (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Pay Court Costs (M), at 3008 Lanaken Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2017 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Gaddy, Brooks Heath
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offense-2Nd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), And 3) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gaddy, Brooks Heath (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offense-2nd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), and 3) Assault On Female (M), at 1224 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/24/2017 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Watson, Phillip Hunter
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear On Show Cause, M (M),
|Description
|Watson, Phillip Hunter (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear On Show Cause, M (M), at 156 Cari Ln, Weddington, NC, on 7/24/2017 09:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Tellez, Yony Cortez
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2017
|Court Case
|201705386
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Tellez, Yony Cortez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 111 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2017 21:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L