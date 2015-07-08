Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCRAY, DARRYL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-25 02:59:00
Court Case 5902015234403
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BURNETTE, SOMMER CHERE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/24/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-25 07:44:00
Court Case 1202017050979
Charge Description FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SPENCER, LELAND LEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1964
Height 5.8
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-25 11:45:00
Court Case 3302017716741
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PLAYER, ANTHONY LATREL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-25 15:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MASON, WILLIAM LANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-25 13:37:00
Court Case 5902017227962
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WATSON, JAMEL RAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-25 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017227549
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00