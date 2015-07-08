Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCRAY, DARRYL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-25 02:59:00
|Court Case
|5902015234403
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURNETTE, SOMMER CHERE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/24/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-25 07:44:00
|Court Case
|1202017050979
|Charge Description
|FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SPENCER, LELAND LEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1964
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-25 11:45:00
|Court Case
|3302017716741
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PLAYER, ANTHONY LATREL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/1/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-25 15:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASON, WILLIAM LANN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/13/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-25 13:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017227962
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WATSON, JAMEL RAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-25 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017227549
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00