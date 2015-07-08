Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LIMPERT, HANNAH CHELSEA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/5/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|128
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-26 00:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017226206
|Charge Description
|PASSENGER FLEE ACC PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CROCKETT, SHUNNA MELISSA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/27/1975
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-26 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016236788
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JENNINGS, ELIZABETH ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1984
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-26 11:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017220829
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JENSEN, VANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/10/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-26 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017219332
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|POPE, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/9/1980
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-26 18:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WARNER, PAUL KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/18/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-26 00:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017226203
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|2000.00