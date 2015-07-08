Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LIMPERT, HANNAH CHELSEA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/5/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-26 00:18:00
Court Case 5902017226206
Charge Description PASSENGER FLEE ACC PROP DAM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CROCKETT, SHUNNA MELISSA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1975
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-26 08:15:00
Court Case 5902016236788
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JENNINGS, ELIZABETH ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1984
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-26 11:49:00
Court Case 5902017220829
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JENSEN, VANNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-26 14:56:00
Court Case 5902017219332
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name POPE, WILLIAM
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/1980
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-26 18:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WARNER, PAUL KEVIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/18/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-26 00:24:00
Court Case 5902017226203
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 2000.00