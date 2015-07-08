Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-29-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MICKERSON, QUINTIN DEANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/22/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-29 01:14:00
Court Case 5902017228570
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BERNARD, ALEXANDER DESPOIS-DEMUPAI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-29 08:54:00
Court Case 5902017228586
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name YOUNG, MARLOWE MORRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-29 14:51:00
Court Case 5902017228603
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RAMIREZ, MARTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-29 00:58:00
Court Case 5902017228573
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BLAIR, CASSANDRA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-29 09:30:00
Court Case 3502015064100
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name STOKES, SHAKELA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-29 16:51:00
Court Case 5902016006215
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00