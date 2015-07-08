Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Grier, Joshua Gerell E
Arrest Date 07/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij; 90-96 Review) (M),
Description Grier, Joshua Gerell E (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marij; 90-96 Review) (M), [Missing Address], on 7/29/2017 00:45.
Arresting Officer  

Name Honycut, K.v J
Arrest Date 07/29/2017
Court Case 201705520
Charge Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
Description Honycut, K.v J (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 323 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2017 11:30.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Wages, Robert Keith
Arrest Date 07/29/2017
Court Case 201706881
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Wages, Robert Keith (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3609 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/29/2017 00:53.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D

Name Hinkle, Calvin Brent
Arrest Date 07/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Hinkle, Calvin Brent (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 7126 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 7/29/2017 16:41.
Arresting Officer Fultz, S

Name Winfery, Matthew Scott
Arrest Date 07/29/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Ccw) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired Registration Card/Tag & In (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Drug Para) (M), And 4) Fugitive (F),
Description Winfery, Matthew Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(ccw) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(expired Registration Card/tag & In (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Drug Para) (M), and 4) Fugitive (F), [Missing Address], on 7/29/2017 01:00.
Arresting Officer  

Name Ligon, Damien Xavier
Arrest Date 07/29/2017
Court Case 201705526
Charge Fail To Pay Court Cost, M (M),
Description Ligon, Damien Xavier (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Pay Court Cost, M (M), at 800 Bundy St, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2017 16:54.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L