Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Grier, Joshua Gerell E
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij; 90-96 Review) (M),
|Description
|Grier, Joshua Gerell E (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marij; 90-96 Review) (M), [Missing Address], on 7/29/2017 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Honycut, K.v J
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2017
|Court Case
|201705520
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Honycut, K.v J (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 323 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2017 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Wages, Robert Keith
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2017
|Court Case
|201706881
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Wages, Robert Keith (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3609 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/29/2017 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, M D
|Name
|Hinkle, Calvin Brent
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Hinkle, Calvin Brent (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 7126 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 7/29/2017 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, S
|Name
|Winfery, Matthew Scott
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Ccw) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired Registration Card/Tag & In (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Drug Para) (M), And 4) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Winfery, Matthew Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(ccw) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(expired Registration Card/tag & In (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Drug Para) (M), and 4) Fugitive (F), [Missing Address], on 7/29/2017 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Ligon, Damien Xavier
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2017
|Court Case
|201705526
|Charge
|Fail To Pay Court Cost, M (M),
|Description
|Ligon, Damien Xavier (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Pay Court Cost, M (M), at 800 Bundy St, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2017 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L