Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, KEVENTZ SIDNEY-NESTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/3/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-30 00:28:00
|Court Case
|5902015240810
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITLOCK, DAMON BRENT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-30 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017228698
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MILLER, NYROBE CORTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/19/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-30 11:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMMOND, NAEEM ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-30 13:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017228757
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KNICK, JONATHAN BRENT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/11/1982
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-30 00:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017228664
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JOSEPH, CHANTAYAH SAMONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/17/1977
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-30 02:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017228710
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00