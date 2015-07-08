Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, KEVENTZ SIDNEY-NESTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/3/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-30 00:28:00
Court Case 5902015240810
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount

Name WHITLOCK, DAMON BRENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-30 03:15:00
Court Case 5902017228698
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MILLER, NYROBE CORTEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-30 11:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name HAMMOND, NAEEM ANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-30 13:10:00
Court Case 5902017228757
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KNICK, JONATHAN BRENT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/11/1982
Height 6.4
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-30 00:32:00
Court Case 5902017228664
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JOSEPH, CHANTAYAH SAMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/17/1977
Height 5.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-30 02:47:00
Court Case 5902017228710
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00