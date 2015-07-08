Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Metcalf, Mikayla Camille
Arrest Date 07/30/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Fraud Id (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Metcalf, Mikayla Camille (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Fraud Id (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2299 Cakebread Ct/penman Springs Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/30/2017 04:17.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Caralampio, Enrique Garcia
Arrest Date 07/30/2017
Court Case 201705534
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Caralampio, Enrique Garcia (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3015 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 05:50.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Williams, Darius Frank
Arrest Date 07/30/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Williams, Darius Frank (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1030 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/30/2017 08:50.
Arresting Officer Rushing, J B

Name Kiker, Stephanie Lynn
Arrest Date 07/30/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear / Misd Larceny (M),
Description Kiker, Stephanie Lynn (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear / Misd Larceny (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 11:49.
Arresting Officer Rumley, J A

Name Williams, Timothy Eric
Arrest Date 07/30/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear M 2 (School Attendence Law Viol) (M),
Description Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear M 2 (school Attendence Law Viol) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 13:06.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Roland, Jerry Lewis
Arrest Date 07/30/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Roland, Jerry Lewis (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 13:11.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R