Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Metcalf, Mikayla Camille
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Poss Fraud Id (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Metcalf, Mikayla Camille (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Fraud Id (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2299 Cakebread Ct/penman Springs Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/30/2017 04:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Caralampio, Enrique Garcia
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2017
|Court Case
|201705534
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Caralampio, Enrique Garcia (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3015 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 05:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Williams, Darius Frank
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Williams, Darius Frank (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1030 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/30/2017 08:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, J B
|Name
|Kiker, Stephanie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear / Misd Larceny (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Stephanie Lynn (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear / Misd Larceny (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 11:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Rumley, J A
|Name
|Williams, Timothy Eric
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear M 2 (School Attendence Law Viol) (M),
|Description
|Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear M 2 (school Attendence Law Viol) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Roland, Jerry Lewis
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Roland, Jerry Lewis (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2017 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R