Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-31-2017 of mecklenburg.

Name KIRBY, DAVID LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-31 02:00:00
Court Case 5902016209479
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CLINKSCALES, HOWELL JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-31 14:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CAMPBELL, LADEJA NAKIYAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-31 15:51:00
Court Case 5902017228874
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount

Name VASQUEZ-CARDOSO, JOSE FILEMON
Arrest Type
DOB 2/9/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-31 16:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORGAN, BLUE MACKENZIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-31 07:10:00
Court Case 1202017053572
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KEENE, TERA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/3/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-31 11:10:00
Court Case 5902017712288
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount