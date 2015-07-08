Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-01-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HENBEST, ERIC EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-01 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016245467
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|HARRELL, ALVIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/23/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|173
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-01 10:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRAWFORD, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/6/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|193
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-01 15:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTERSON, DARRIN KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-01 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017228994
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PADILLA-PERDOMO, DENIS RICARDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/5/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-01 02:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017228907
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, MYLEICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/24/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-01 10:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount