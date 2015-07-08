Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-02-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALEXANDER, NATASHA SHARDAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-02 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017015452
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WRIGHT, MARQUEZ ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-02 09:22:00
Court Case 3502017059532
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name COLLINS, KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1970
Height 5.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-02 15:39:00
Court Case 5902017229127
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SIMMONS, DAVID ALAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/14/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-02 16:20:00
Court Case 1202017000591
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DABBS, JERRY WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1962
Height 6.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-02 09:15:00
Court Case 5902017015094
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HENDERSON, JOE ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1963
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-02 12:15:00
Court Case 5902017228790
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000.00