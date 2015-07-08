Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOPEZ, ANTHONY QUITO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-04 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017229413
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, SWADE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/1/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-04 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017229445
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|RUPP, MICHAEL ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/11/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-04 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017229483
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, ERIC DION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/6/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-04 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017229499
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|150000.00
|Name
|MORGAN, JOHN CHAPMAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-04 00:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017229414
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTERSON, SWADE V
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/1/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-04 12:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount