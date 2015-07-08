Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOPEZ, ANTHONY QUITO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-04 00:45:00
Court Case 5902017229413
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PATTERSON, SWADE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/1/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-04 08:00:00
Court Case 5902017229445
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name RUPP, MICHAEL ANDREW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/11/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-04 12:00:00
Court Case 5902017229483
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name CALDWELL, ERIC DION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/6/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-04 16:45:00
Court Case 5902017229499
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 150000.00

Name MORGAN, JOHN CHAPMAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-04 00:52:00
Court Case 5902017229414
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

