Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Melton, Lee Bert
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Melton, Lee Bert (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 7037 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2017 02:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, S
|Name
|Mcbryde, Amy Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcbryde, Amy Elizabeth (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 118 E Main St/n White St, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2017 19:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K
|Name
|Fingerhut, Jacquelyn Denise
|Arrest Date
|08-04-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fingerhut, Jacquelyn Denise (W /F/34) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1915 Rockycreek Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 8/4/2017 and 08:29, 8/4/2017. Reported: 08:29, 8/4/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Blount, Chrissy Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Blount, Chrissy Lee (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2017 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Oxendine, English
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2017
|Court Case
|201707121
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), And 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, English (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/4/2017 20:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|John, Jacqueline Wallace
|Arrest Date
|08-04-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|John, Jacqueline Wallace (W /F/57) VICTIM of Animal Call (C), at 2825 Forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, NC, between 09:26, 8/4/2017 and 09:26, 8/4/2017. Reported: 09:26, 8/4/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, S R