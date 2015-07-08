Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Melton, Lee Bert
Arrest Date 08/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Melton, Lee Bert (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 7037 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2017 02:52.
Arresting Officer Fultz, S

Name Mcbryde, Amy Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08/04/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcbryde, Amy Elizabeth (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 118 E Main St/n White St, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2017 19:42.
Arresting Officer Clark, K

Name Fingerhut, Jacquelyn Denise
Arrest Date 08-04-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Fingerhut, Jacquelyn Denise (W /F/34) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1915 Rockycreek Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 8/4/2017 and 08:29, 8/4/2017. Reported: 08:29, 8/4/2017.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Blount, Chrissy Lee
Arrest Date 08/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Blount, Chrissy Lee (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2017 10:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Oxendine, English
Arrest Date 08/04/2017
Court Case 201707121
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), And 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Oxendine, English (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/4/2017 20:57.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name John, Jacqueline Wallace
Arrest Date 08-04-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description John, Jacqueline Wallace (W /F/57) VICTIM of Animal Call (C), at 2825 Forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, NC, between 09:26, 8/4/2017 and 09:26, 8/4/2017. Reported: 09:26, 8/4/2017.
Arresting Officer Wilson, S R