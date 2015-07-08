Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Leclear, Richard Michael
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/28/1980
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/5/2017 3:47 PM
Court Case 274713
Charge Description Awdwisi
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Schlaefer, Zachary Thomas
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1984
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/5/2017 2:50 PM
Court Case 124605
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Lee, Zachary Wayne
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1990
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/5/2017 4:55 PM
Court Case 132035
Charge Description Sch II , Possess
Bond Amount $16,000.00

Name Shepard, Lena Nichole
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1990
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 127.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/5/2017 5:16 PM
Court Case 305879
Charge Description Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Bond Amount $27,500.00

Name Alvarez, Miguel Cabrera
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/21/1984
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/5/2017 3:07 AM
Court Case 313927
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $3,000.00

Name Lemley, Daniel Lee
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1978
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 168.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/5/2017 12:02 PM
Court Case 75905
Charge Description Sch II , Possess
Bond Amount $5,000.00