Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Leclear, Richard Michael
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/28/1980
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/5/2017 3:47 PM
|Court Case
|274713
|Charge Description
|Awdwisi
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Schlaefer, Zachary Thomas
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/26/1984
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/5/2017 2:50 PM
|Court Case
|124605
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Lee, Zachary Wayne
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1990
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/5/2017 4:55 PM
|Court Case
|132035
|Charge Description
|Sch II , Possess
|Bond Amount
|$16,000.00
|Name
|Shepard, Lena Nichole
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/13/1990
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|127.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/5/2017 5:16 PM
|Court Case
|305879
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Motor Vehicle
|Bond Amount
|$27,500.00
|Name
|Alvarez, Miguel Cabrera
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/21/1984
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/5/2017 3:07 AM
|Court Case
|313927
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$3,000.00
|Name
|Lemley, Daniel Lee
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/12/1978
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|168.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/5/2017 12:02 PM
|Court Case
|75905
|Charge Description
|Sch II , Possess
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00