Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALLACE, TYLER JETTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/13/1995
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-05 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017227688
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HAINES, SHANNON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/19/1980
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-05 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902016026441
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PORTER, ROBERT EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/22/1964
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-05 10:45:00
|Court Case
|1202015709992
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCLINTON, STACY LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/9/1977
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-05 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017229612
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOULWARE, VIVIAN DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1988
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-05 11:12:00
|Court Case
|4002011045472
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, KEAIRRA BRIYANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-05 12:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017229588
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00