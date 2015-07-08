Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALLACE, TYLER JETTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1995
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-05 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017227688
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HAINES, SHANNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1980
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-05 14:40:00
Court Case 5902016026441
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PORTER, ROBERT EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/22/1964
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-05 10:45:00
Court Case 1202015709992
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name MCCLINTON, STACY LYNN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/9/1977
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-05 15:50:00
Court Case 5902017229612
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name BOULWARE, VIVIAN DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/7/1988
Height 5.3
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-05 11:12:00
Court Case 4002011045472
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS, KEAIRRA BRIYANNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-05 12:29:00
Court Case 5902017229588
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00