Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2017.

Name Dawkins, Jordan Cameron
Arrest Date 08/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Dawkins, Jordan Cameron (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 800 North Square Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 19:52.
Arresting Officer Pettit, S

Name Policastro, Regina Marie
Arrest Date 08/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Cyberstalking, M (M),
Description Policastro, Regina Marie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Cyberstalking, M (M), at 5805 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2017 20:41.
Arresting Officer Clark, K

Name Carter, Amber Nicole
Arrest Date 08/05/2017
Court Case 201707124
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Carter, Amber Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1222 Parks Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 01:25.
Arresting Officer Clark, S F

Name Policastro, Regina Marie
Arrest Date 08/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Extortion (F),
Description Policastro, Regina Marie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Extortion (F), at 5805 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2017 20:41.
Arresting Officer Clark, K

Name Howard, Jennifer Lynn
Arrest Date 08/05/2017
Court Case 201707124
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Howard, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1222 Parks Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 01:29.
Arresting Officer Clark, S F

Name Kimrey, Brittany Ann
Arrest Date 08/05/2017
Court Case 201705682
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Kimrey, Brittany Ann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 2513 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 21:14.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L