Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dawkins, Jordan Cameron
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Dawkins, Jordan Cameron (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 800 North Square Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Pettit, S
|Name
|Policastro, Regina Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Cyberstalking, M (M),
|Description
|Policastro, Regina Marie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Cyberstalking, M (M), at 5805 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2017 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K
|Name
|Carter, Amber Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2017
|Court Case
|201707124
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Carter, Amber Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1222 Parks Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, S F
|Name
|Policastro, Regina Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Extortion (F),
|Description
|Policastro, Regina Marie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Extortion (F), at 5805 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2017 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K
|Name
|Howard, Jennifer Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2017
|Court Case
|201707124
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Howard, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1222 Parks Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 01:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, S F
|Name
|Kimrey, Brittany Ann
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2017
|Court Case
|201705682
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Kimrey, Brittany Ann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 2513 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2017 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L