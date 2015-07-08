Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PETERSON, COLTON STEVEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/24/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-06 00:50:00
Court Case 5902017229656
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GODINEZ, SULEMA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/19/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-06 10:00:00
Court Case 8902017053319
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name CARSON, AUBREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/12/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 122
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-06 16:29:00
Court Case 5902017006864
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ADAMS, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1964
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-06 01:43:00
Court Case 5902017229665
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PUGH, ANDREW BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-06 12:10:00
Court Case 5902017229706
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LOADHOLT, JENNIFER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1977
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-06 15:00:00
Court Case 5902017229732
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount