Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PETERSON, COLTON STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-06 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017229656
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GODINEZ, SULEMA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/19/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-06 10:00:00
|Court Case
|8902017053319
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|CARSON, AUBREY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/12/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|122
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-06 16:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017006864
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ADAMS, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1964
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-06 01:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017229665
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PUGH, ANDREW BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-06 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017229706
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LOADHOLT, JENNIFER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1977
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-06 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017229732
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount