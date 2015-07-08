Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-08-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Biddix, Michael Jason
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1985
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/8/2017 11:11 PM
|Court Case
|63544
|Charge Description
|Cocaine, Possess
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Kluttz, Joshua Dwight
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1987
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|220.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/8/2017 7:39 AM
|Court Case
|145873
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Webb, Henry Jason
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/17/1980
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|215.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/8/2017 8:13 PM
|Court Case
|21570
|Charge Description
|Title, Deliver/Accept Open
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Bradshaw, Stasha Montana
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/9/1990
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/8/2017 10:48 PM
|Court Case
|306215
|Charge Description
|Firearm, Possess, Felon
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Ledford, Timothy Glen
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/21/1967
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/8/2017 11:19 AM
|Court Case
|19774
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|White, George Arthur
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/24/1979
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|300.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/8/2017 10:07 PM
|Court Case
|313976
|Charge Description
|Sch IV,Possess W/ Intent Manfacture/Sell/Deliver
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00