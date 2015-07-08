Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2017
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear (Intoxicated And Disruptive) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Disorderly Conduct,Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (intoxicated And Disruptive) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (disorderly Conduct,communicating Threats (M), and 3) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Faircloth, Candace Strickland
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2017
|Charge
|Description
|Faircloth, Candace Strickland (W /F/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Haraz, Ashley Louise
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2017
|Charge
|Intentional Child Abuse -Ser Physical Inj (F),
|Description
|Haraz, Ashley Louise (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Intentional Child Abuse -ser Physical Inj (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 15:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, P M
|Name
|Keene, Karen Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2017
|Charge
|Description
|Keene, Karen Lynn (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 2299 Commerce Dr/williams Rd Ext, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Brinson, Steven Ross
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2017
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Brinson, Steven Ross (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 400 N Main Stt, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, P M
|Name
|Barajas, Arturo
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2017
|Charge
|Description
|Barajas, Arturo (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Riggins St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 9:34:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D