Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2017.

Name Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
Arrest Date 08/08/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear (Intoxicated And Disruptive) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Disorderly Conduct,Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Felony Probation Violation (F),
Description Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (intoxicated And Disruptive) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (disorderly Conduct,communicating Threats (M), and 3) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 12:08.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Faircloth, Candace Strickland
Arrest Date 08-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Faircloth, Candace Strickland (W /F/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Haraz, Ashley Louise
Arrest Date 08/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Intentional Child Abuse -Ser Physical Inj (F),
Description Haraz, Ashley Louise (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Intentional Child Abuse -ser Physical Inj (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 15:10.
Arresting Officer Smith, P M

Name Keene, Karen Lynn
Arrest Date 08-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Keene, Karen Lynn (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 2299 Commerce Dr/williams Rd Ext, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Brinson, Steven Ross
Arrest Date 08/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Brinson, Steven Ross (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 400 N Main Stt, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 16:00.
Arresting Officer Smith, P M

Name Barajas, Arturo
Arrest Date 08-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Barajas, Arturo (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Riggins St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2017 9:34:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Cole, D