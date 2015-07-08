Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-09-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carnes, Ricky Leroy Junior
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1973
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 220.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/9/2017 8:10 PM
Court Case 7604
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $4,000.00

Name Hinson, Dustan Evona
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/1984
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 230.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/9/2017 6:40 PM
Court Case 46941
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $105,000.00

Name Merritt Jr., James Oliver
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1966
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/9/2017 6:55 PM
Court Case 40569
Charge Description Probation Violation, Other County, M
Bond Amount $55,000.00

Name Sigmon, Chip Allen
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/20/1970
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/9/2017 7:34 PM
Court Case 62921
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Carter, Dennis Jeremy
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1975
Height 6′ 3"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/9/2017 10:20 PM
Court Case 14294
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Holmes, Gregory Lovette
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1963
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/9/2017 2:29 PM
Court Case 313985
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $500.00