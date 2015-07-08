Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-09-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carnes, Ricky Leroy Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1973
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|220.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/9/2017 8:10 PM
|Court Case
|7604
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$4,000.00
|Name
|Hinson, Dustan Evona
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1984
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|230.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/9/2017 6:40 PM
|Court Case
|46941
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$105,000.00
|Name
|Merritt Jr., James Oliver
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/2/1966
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/9/2017 6:55 PM
|Court Case
|40569
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, Other County, M
|Bond Amount
|$55,000.00
|Name
|Sigmon, Chip Allen
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/20/1970
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/9/2017 7:34 PM
|Court Case
|62921
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Carter, Dennis Jeremy
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1975
|Height
|6′ 3"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/9/2017 10:20 PM
|Court Case
|14294
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Holmes, Gregory Lovette
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1963
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/9/2017 2:29 PM
|Court Case
|313985
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$500.00