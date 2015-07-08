Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Godinez, Sulema
Arrest Date 08/09/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Godinez, Sulema (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 00:44.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Napier, Eric Wesley
Arrest Date 08/09/2017
Court Case 201705797
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Napier, Eric Wesley (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 918 Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 16:27.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Oglesby, Matthew James
Arrest Date 08/09/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Oglesby, Matthew James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 23:34.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Mcclendon, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 08/09/2017
Court Case 201705779
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcclendon, Justin Lamar (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1007 John St, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 03:50.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Mudd, Eric Lee
Arrest Date 08/09/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 16:54.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Inverso, Anthony F
Arrest Date 08-09-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Inverso, Anthony F (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (201705789), at 3910 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 8/9/2017 11:43:56 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H