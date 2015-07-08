Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Godinez, Sulema
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Godinez, Sulema (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Napier, Eric Wesley
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2017
|Court Case
|201705797
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Napier, Eric Wesley (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 918 Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 16:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Oglesby, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Oglesby, Matthew James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 23:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Mcclendon, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2017
|Court Case
|201705779
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Justin Lamar (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1007 John St, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 03:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Mudd, Eric Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2017 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Inverso, Anthony F
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Inverso, Anthony F (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (201705789), at 3910 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 8/9/2017 11:43:56 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H