Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Jukon Afron
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/29/1974
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|260.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/10/2017 1:30 AM
|Court Case
|311544
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$15,000.00
|Name
|McKinney, Marcus Antwan
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/4/1979
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|187.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/10/2017 7:13 AM
|Court Case
|16804
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Thomas, Dustin Robert
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/1992
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/10/2017 12:52 AM
|Court Case
|249722
|Charge Description
|STAT RAPE OF CHILD BY ADULT
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Brown, Justin Scott
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/6/1983
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/10/2017 6:28 AM
|Court Case
|200874
|Charge Description
|Firearm, Possess, Felon
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|Miller, Timothy Charles
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1990
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/10/2017 6:21 PM
|Court Case
|223476
|Charge Description
|Sch II, Possess, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Thompson, Shaun Matthew
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/4/1983
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|250.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/10/2017 12:20 AM
|Court Case
|313994
|Charge Description
|Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Bond Amount
|$0.00