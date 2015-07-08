Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ramseur, Brianna Csardai
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2017
|Court Case
|201707293
|Charge
|Fta – Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Ramseur, Brianna Csardai (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2017 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Helms, Matthew Odell
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Helms, Matthew Odell (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2017 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Hart, Johnathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2017
|Court Case
|201702253
|Charge
|1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), And 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F),
|Description
|Hart, Johnathan Scott (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), at 3714 Wonderland Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/10/2017 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Turner, Thomas Sharron
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Turner, Thomas Sharron (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 4003 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/10/2017 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Mayzes, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta – Probation Violation Hearing (M),
|Description
|Mayzes, Timothy Wayne (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Probation Violation Hearing (M), at 12119 Autumn Winds Ln, Pineville, NC, on 8/10/2017 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Allen, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Allen, Carlos (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 402 Godwin St, Marshville, NC, on 8/10/2017 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R