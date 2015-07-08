Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ramseur, Brianna Csardai
Arrest Date 08/10/2017
Court Case 201707293
Charge Fta – Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Ramseur, Brianna Csardai (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2017 12:43.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Helms, Matthew Odell
Arrest Date 08/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Helms, Matthew Odell (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2017 13:56.
Arresting Officer  

Name Hart, Johnathan Scott
Arrest Date 08/10/2017
Court Case 201702253
Charge 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), And 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F),
Description Hart, Johnathan Scott (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), at 3714 Wonderland Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/10/2017 14:20.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Turner, Thomas Sharron
Arrest Date 08/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Turner, Thomas Sharron (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 4003 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/10/2017 15:07.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Mayzes, Timothy Wayne
Arrest Date 08/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fta – Probation Violation Hearing (M),
Description Mayzes, Timothy Wayne (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Probation Violation Hearing (M), at 12119 Autumn Winds Ln, Pineville, NC, on 8/10/2017 16:59.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Allen, Carlos
Arrest Date 08/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Allen, Carlos (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 402 Godwin St, Marshville, NC, on 8/10/2017 17:02.
Arresting Officer Marks, R