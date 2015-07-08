Description

Hart, Johnathan Scott (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), at 3714 Wonderland Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/10/2017 14:20.