Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CLOUD, ANTONIO MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/24/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-11 01:54:00
|Court Case
|3502014708653
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCINTOSH, ISAAC N
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/15/1990
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-11 10:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ARLICIA JANA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/17/1997
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|219
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-11 10:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017229757
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, TODARIAN DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-11 16:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017721918
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CRAWFORD, DEMETRIA DIONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-11 04:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017230361
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WINTERS, DONIVAN JARRETT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/16/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-11 05:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017230396
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00