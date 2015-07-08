Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-13-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GASKINS, LATIFAH LASHAE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/5/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-13 12:54:00
|Court Case
|3502017703255
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MUNDY, WESLEY TIM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/7/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-13 13:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017021144
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, WILLIAM THEODORE
|Name
|SANTOS, JOHN PAUL-MEDINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-13 11:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017227639
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-13 15:04:00
|Court Case
|2016710873
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|350.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, KENNETH CARL
