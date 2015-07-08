Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-13-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GASKINS, LATIFAH LASHAE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/5/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-13 12:54:00
Court Case 3502017703255
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MUNDY, WESLEY TIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-13 13:07:00
Court Case 5902017021144
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ANDERSON, WILLIAM THEODORE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/25/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-13 15:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SANTOS, JOHN PAUL-MEDINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-13 11:52:00
Court Case 5902017227639
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name THOMPSON, ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-13 15:04:00
Court Case 2016710873
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 350.00

Name WRIGHT, KENNETH CARL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/29/1975
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-13 00:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount