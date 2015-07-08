Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Odell, Elizabeth Carmen
Arrest Date 08/13/2017
Court Case 201705880
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Odell, Elizabeth Carmen (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 06:43.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Rice, Kendall Lewis
Arrest Date 08-13-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rice, Kendall Lewis (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at 1699 S M L King Jr Blvd/corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 1:20:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Sharp, Brooklynn Gay
Arrest Date 08/13/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Sharp, Brooklynn Gay (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 209 White Oak Ln, Matthews, NC, on 8/13/2017 09:58.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Clyburn, Stephon Chavis
Arrest Date 08-13-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Clyburn, Stephon Chavis (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 199 E Wilson St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 8/13/2017 4:38:39 PM.
Arresting Officer Carver, A B

Name Mathis, Charles Timothy
Arrest Date 08/13/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Mathis, Charles Timothy (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 12:01.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Williams, Timothy Eric
Arrest Date 08/13/2017
Court Case 201705900
Charge Fail To Comply With Court Orders, M (M),
Description Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply With Court Orders, M (M), at 520 Craig St, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 13:13.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R