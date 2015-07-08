Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Odell, Elizabeth Carmen
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2017
|Court Case
|201705880
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Odell, Elizabeth Carmen (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 06:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Rice, Kendall Lewis
|Arrest Date
|08-13-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rice, Kendall Lewis (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at 1699 S M L King Jr Blvd/corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 1:20:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Sharp, Brooklynn Gay
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Sharp, Brooklynn Gay (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 209 White Oak Ln, Matthews, NC, on 8/13/2017 09:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Clyburn, Stephon Chavis
|Arrest Date
|08-13-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Clyburn, Stephon Chavis (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 199 E Wilson St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 8/13/2017 4:38:39 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Carver, A B
|Name
|Mathis, Charles Timothy
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Mathis, Charles Timothy (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Williams, Timothy Eric
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2017
|Court Case
|201705900
|Charge
|Fail To Comply With Court Orders, M (M),
|Description
|Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply With Court Orders, M (M), at 520 Craig St, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2017 13:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R