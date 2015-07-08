Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cunningham, Breena Nicole
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1994
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/14/2017 3:47 PM
Court Case 302166
Charge Description Larceny, Larceny
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Nixon, Jimmy Ray Junior
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1966
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/14/2017 12:41 AM
Court Case 27217
Charge Description Trespass, 2nd Degree
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Tanner, Ricky Dale Junior
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/2/1971
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 185.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/14/2017 4:58 PM
Court Case 269347
Charge Description Non Support, Child, Non Iv D
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Dean, Kristina Lynn
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1986
Height 5′ 0"
Weight 110.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/14/2017 8:24 PM
Court Case 314049
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount $25,000.00

Name Nunley, Christina Marie
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1988
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/14/2017 6:31 AM
Court Case 298678
Charge Description Sch II , Possess
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Webb, Tommy Lee
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1982
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/14/2017 9:48 PM
Court Case 12821
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00