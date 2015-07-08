Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HENDRICK, KENNY AURTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-14 02:19:00
Court Case 5902017230426
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, JEFFERY ALONZO
Arrest Type
DOB 9/1/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-14 11:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARTEE, JACQLYN BROOKE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/3/1987
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-14 12:29:00
Court Case 8602015000126
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MILLER, JACOB CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-14 02:17:00
Court Case 5902017230720
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAYLOR, SADIE NESBIT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1954
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-14 09:44:00
Court Case 5902004072684
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 250.00

Name DRAKE, TRACY JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-14 13:05:00
Court Case 5902017022627
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00