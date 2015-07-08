Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HENDRICK, KENNY AURTHUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-14 02:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017230426
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, JEFFERY ALONZO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/1/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-14 11:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARTEE, JACQLYN BROOKE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/3/1987
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-14 12:29:00
|Court Case
|8602015000126
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MILLER, JACOB CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-14 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017230720
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, SADIE NESBIT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1954
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-14 09:44:00
|Court Case
|5902004072684
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|DRAKE, TRACY JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-14 13:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017022627
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00