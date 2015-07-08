Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Caralampio, Enrique Garcia
Arrest Date 08/14/2017
Court Case 201705534
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Caralampio, Enrique Garcia (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2017 13:33.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Aguilar, Ruben Arturo
Arrest Date 08-14-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Aguilar, Ruben Arturo (W /M/47) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 1706 Sells St, Monroe, NC, between 05:00, 8/14/2017 and 05:05, 8/14/2017. Reported: 05:06, 8/14/2017.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T

Name Miller, Gary
Arrest Date 08/14/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Miller, Gary (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1106 N Charlotte Ave, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2017 15:16.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 08-14-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 08:45, 8/14/2017. Reported: 08:45, 8/14/2017.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Walker, Migonne Tai M
Arrest Date 08/14/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Child Support) (M),
Description Walker, Migonne Tai M (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (child Support) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2017 15:45.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 08-14-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/13) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10:00, 8/14/2017. Reported: 10:24, 8/14/2017.
Arresting Officer Powell, G