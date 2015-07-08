Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-16-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, KEISHA MOORE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/7/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-16 06:29:00
Court Case 5902017211835
Charge Description PROSTITUTION
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, KEVIN NEVOYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-16 10:50:00
Court Case 5902017231001
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WORTHY, MARCUS RAEFORD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/1972
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-16 15:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOSES, LEON LAMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/14/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-16 17:46:00
Court Case 5902017231009
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MAHONE, KEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-16 06:00:00
Court Case 5902017230963
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BEAN, JAMES PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/30/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-16 11:53:00
Court Case 5902017218555
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
Bond Amount 500.00