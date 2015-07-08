Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-17-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SAIBA, ABDULLAI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-17 04:21:00
Court Case 5902017231096
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, TONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-17 12:28:00
Court Case 5902017230645
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GRAHAM, THOMAS DAVELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-17 10:07:00
Court Case 5902017226627
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RUBLE, KADERO EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/10/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-17 04:19:00
Court Case 5902017230185
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MASSEY, BOBBY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/6/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-17 14:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, NEHEMIAH MALIK
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/28/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-17 16:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount