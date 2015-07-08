Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CUNNINGHAM, DELMOND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-19 00:06:00
Court Case 5902017231490
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CARELLA, ALYSSA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/3/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-19 02:12:00
Court Case 5902017231500
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WYNN, DAWN MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1973
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-19 16:37:00
Court Case 5902017016349
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FORD, JAMES DONNEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/19/1968
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-19 01:00:00
Court Case 5902017231493
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name COFFEY, VINCENT LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-19 09:17:00
Court Case 1102017001459
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name MONTFORD, TRAVORIS DEWARN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1981
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-19 01:47:00
Court Case 5902017231485
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00