Jeffe, Alex Charles (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 3) Passing In No Passing Zone (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 2100 Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Marvin, NC, on 8/19/2017 19:59.