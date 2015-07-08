Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bailey, Elliot Russel
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Vio, Larceny Of Mv), (F),
|Description
|Bailey, Elliot Russel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Vio, Larceny Of Mv), (F), at 5832 Potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/19/2017 13:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Canen, Creed M
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
|Description
|Canen, Creed M (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 2019 Applebrook Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/19/2017 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Baldwin, Yontina Vontora
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Baldwin, Yontina Vontora (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6330 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/19/2017 19:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K
|Name
|Jeffe, Alex Charles
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2017
|Court Case
|201707615
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 3) Passing In No Passing Zone (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Jeffe, Alex Charles (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 3) Passing In No Passing Zone (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 2100 Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Marvin, NC, on 8/19/2017 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Rice, Nancy Hildreth
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2017
|Court Case
|201707616
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rice, Nancy Hildreth (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2118 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2017 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Canen, Creed M
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2017
|Court Case
|201707612
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Canen, Creed M (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2017 23:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Harvell, J M