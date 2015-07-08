Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Furr, Adam Noel
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/25/1997
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|135.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/23/2017 5:04 PM
|Court Case
|288512
|Charge Description
|Consume Alc By 19/20
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Moore, Billy Shawn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1974
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/23/2017 5:39 PM
|Court Case
|53677
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$35,000.00
|Name
|Hager, Ashley
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/20/1992
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|280.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/23/2017 10:23 PM
|Court Case
|314169
|Charge Description
|Threat, Communicate
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Shuler, Candice Roxanne
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1990
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|124.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/23/2017 6:47 PM
|Court Case
|265825
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hairston, Gerald Hooker Junior
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/21/1972
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|245.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/23/2017 11:03 PM
|Court Case
|314170
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Stanton, Melinda Cherie
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1980
|Height
|4′ 11"
|Weight
|136.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/23/2017 7:03 PM
|Court Case
|131234
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$0.00