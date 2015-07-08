Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REYES, MOISES
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 8/23/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-23 01:30:00
Court Case 8002015703184
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BYOUS, LAWRENCE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/17/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-23 10:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VELASCO-SEGURA, GILBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 4/19/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-23 13:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CALDERON-PENARANDA, RENE A
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-23 13:51:00
Court Case 5902017231987
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount

Name CALHOUN, MELANIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/28/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-23 01:54:00
Court Case 5902017231924
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DORMAN, MICHAEL EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-23 04:10:00
Court Case 5902017231951
Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00