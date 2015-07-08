Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morris, Le Shawn Demond
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Morris, Le Shawn Demond (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), [Missing Address], on 8/23/2017 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Park Sterling Bank VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Park Sterling Bank VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (A), at 2742 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 11:00, 8/23/2017 and 12:20, 8/23/2017. Reported: 12:20, 8/23/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Shepard, Elizabeth Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Mis Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Shepard, Elizabeth Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (mis Larceny), M (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2017 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Witherspoon, Tocoya Sheniece
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Witherspoon, Tocoya Sheniece (B /F/27) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1642 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 10:00, 8/23/2017 and 13:04, 8/23/2017. Reported: 13:04, 8/23/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Gonzalez, Crystal Izary
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Crystal Izary (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 8/23/2017 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Zuchowski, K L
|Name
|Thurman, Shasta Stack
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Probation Viol), F (F),
|Description
|Thurman, Shasta Stack (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(probation Viol), F (F), at 303 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/23/2017 16:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O