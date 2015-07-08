Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Branch, Brandon Lee
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1992
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 114.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/24/2017 10:02 PM
Court Case 247501
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount $7,500.00

Name Jenkins, Mandy Dianne
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/11/1982
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/24/2017 2:48 PM
Court Case 306753
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $50,000.00

Name Sharpe, Latoya Roxanne
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/3/1985
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 250.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/24/2017 11:56 AM
Court Case 162259
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Bridges, Michael Lynn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/1997
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/24/2017 11:27 AM
Court Case 286939
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Johnson, Joshua Ray
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1987
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/24/2017 9:56 AM
Court Case 203116
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $20,000.00

Name Sibby, Yasmine
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1992
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 135.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/24/2017 3:46 PM
Court Case 314181
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00