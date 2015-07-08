Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Branch, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1992
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|114.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/24/2017 10:02 PM
|Court Case
|247501
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|$7,500.00
|Name
|Jenkins, Mandy Dianne
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/11/1982
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/24/2017 2:48 PM
|Court Case
|306753
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Sharpe, Latoya Roxanne
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/3/1985
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|250.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/24/2017 11:56 AM
|Court Case
|162259
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Bridges, Michael Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/30/1997
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/24/2017 11:27 AM
|Court Case
|286939
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Johnson, Joshua Ray
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1987
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/24/2017 9:56 AM
|Court Case
|203116
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$20,000.00
|Name
|Sibby, Yasmine
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1992
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|135.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|8/24/2017 3:46 PM
|Court Case
|314181
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00