Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-24-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CAULDER, BRANDY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1984
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|108
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-24 03:29:00
|Court Case
|5902016006958
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BYRD, MARK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/21/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-24 11:46:00
|Court Case
|3502016061989
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HILLARD, PARKER ROBINSON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-24 11:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017232119
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TILLMAN, TOOKIE MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/13/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-24 18:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OLIVER, LISA PATRECE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-24 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017232025
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY ANTI-INVNTRY DEVICE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, VALERIE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/19/1967
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-24 13:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount