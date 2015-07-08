Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-24-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAULDER, BRANDY ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1984
Height 5.2
Weight 108
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-24 03:29:00
Court Case 5902016006958
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BYRD, MARK ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/21/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-24 11:46:00
Court Case 3502016061989
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HILLARD, PARKER ROBINSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-24 11:59:00
Court Case 5902017232119
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TILLMAN, TOOKIE MAURICE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/13/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-24 18:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name OLIVER, LISA PATRECE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1966
Height 5.6
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-24 06:30:00
Court Case 5902017232025
Charge Description LARCENY BY ANTI-INVNTRY DEVICE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DAVIS, VALERIE MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/19/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 202
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-24 13:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount