Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcbride, Jacquelyn Rene
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcbride, Jacquelyn Rene (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900 Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2017 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Forehand, Annette Cochran
|Arrest Date
|08-24-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Forehand, Annette Cochran (W /F/57) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3009 Mclendon Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:10, 8/24/2017 and 03:13, 8/24/2017. Reported: 03:13, 8/24/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, J
|Name
|Craig, Melanie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Embezzlement (F),
|Description
|Craig, Melanie Dawn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Embezzlement (F), at 1011 Exodus Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2017 13:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Gomez, Jose
|Arrest Date
|08-24-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomez, Jose (W /M/31) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2123 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:08, 8/24/2017 and 04:01, 8/24/2017. Reported: 04:01, 8/24/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Kendrick, Jason Christopher
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo, Aid And Abet), M (M),
|Description
|Kendrick, Jason Christopher (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo, Aid And Abet), M (M), at 5712 Ivygate Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 8/24/2017 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Blymiller, Brady Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Blymiller, Brady Michael (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Communicating Threats (M), at 6714 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/24/2017 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O