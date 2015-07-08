Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-25-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HALEY, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-25 00:07:00
Court Case 5902017232235
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, EDDIE ALFRED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-25 03:04:00
Court Case 5902017232277
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PIERSON, MARY EDNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/22/1979
Height 5.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-25 02:50:00
Court Case 5902017232340
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name FOSTER, RASHON DEMARIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-25 12:40:00
Court Case 5902017232105
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 72500.00

Name HIMES, NATHANIEL JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-25 15:40:00
Court Case 1202017053479
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, WILLIAM DON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/30/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-25 00:08:00
Court Case 5902017232234
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00