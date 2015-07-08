Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-26-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMAS, GWEN IZZI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/17/1957
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|132
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-26 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017232450
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|BRYANT, KENNETH BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/8/1962
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-26 12:51:00
|Court Case
|5902016240193
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ATKINSON, JADDA CAMILLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-26 03:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017232464
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MORROW, SHAWNA MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/21/1981
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|121
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-26 11:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017232483
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GOODGAME, COURTNEY MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/13/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-26 03:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017232462
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LATTIMORE, LARRY BARNARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/9/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-26 15:02:00
|Court Case
|5402017700485
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00