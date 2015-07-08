Description

Bates, George August Walker (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Ccw (M), 6) Open Container (M), 7) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), and 8) Poss Mtbv/u-wn Not 19/20 (M), at 3344 Presson Road, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2017 18:28.