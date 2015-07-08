Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deason, Susan Denise
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2017
|Court Case
|201707347
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Deason, Susan Denise (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2017 17:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Vaughn, Jatonio Jaquarius
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Vaughn, Jatonio Jaquarius (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), [Missing Address], on 8/28/2017 23:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Walters, Steven Kelly
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Walters, Steven Kelly (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2017 18:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Mcginnis, Thomas Matthew
|Arrest Date
|08-28-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcginnis, Thomas Matthew (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired, at Nc 16, Waxhaw, on 8/28/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Bates, George August Walker
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2017
|Court Case
|201700750
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Ccw (M), 6) Open Container (M), 7) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), And 8) Poss Mtbv/U-Wn Not 19/20 (M),
|Description
|Bates, George August Walker (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Ccw (M), 6) Open Container (M), 7) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), and 8) Poss Mtbv/u-wn Not 19/20 (M), at 3344 Presson Road, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2017 18:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs
|Arrest Date
|08-28-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (C), at 4616 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:58, 8/28/2017 and 00:58, 8/28/2017. Reported: 00:58, 8/28/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M