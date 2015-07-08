Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEE-CONLEY, SIRLAWRENCE E
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/12/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-29 03:09:00
Court Case 5902017232749
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name KENNEDY, WHITNEY CHERYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/3/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-29 11:34:00
Court Case 5902017228668
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name CLOUD, ASHARI SHABREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/2/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-29 13:45:00
Court Case 5902017232781
Charge Description BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MACDONALD, SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1969
Height 6.8
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-29 04:47:00
Court Case 5902017231733
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PATTERSON, CHANCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-29 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017232319
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name DREAMER, RACHEL HEATHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/7/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 214
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-29 15:48:00
Court Case 5902017210615
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00