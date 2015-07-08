Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEE-CONLEY, SIRLAWRENCE E
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/12/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-29 03:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017232749
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|KENNEDY, WHITNEY CHERYL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/3/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-29 11:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017228668
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLOUD, ASHARI SHABREE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/2/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-29 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017232781
|Charge Description
|BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MACDONALD, SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1969
|Height
|6.8
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-29 04:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017231733
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTERSON, CHANCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/5/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-29 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017232319
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|DREAMER, RACHEL HEATHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/7/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|214
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-08-29 15:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017210615
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00