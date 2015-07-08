Below are the Gaston County arrests for 08-30-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chavis, Richard Anthony
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/21/1980
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/30/2017 2:01 AM
Court Case 20025
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Ledford, Jordan Bradley
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/30/2017 9:20 PM
Court Case 144596
Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked
Bond Amount $4,000.00

Name Towery, Richard Shawn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1982
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/30/2017 12:15 AM
Court Case 12652
Charge Description Fraud, Fail Work Paid
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Crisel, Robert
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/2001
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 125.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/30/2017 7:46 PM
Court Case 314280
Charge Description Awdw
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Logan, Scott Leonardo
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1962
Height 6′ 1"
Weight  
Arrest Date Time 8/30/2017 2:35 AM
Court Case 314267
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Turner, Robert Ernest
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1980
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 8/30/2017 12:00 AM
Court Case 312235
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $5,000.00