Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BOWDEN, ANITA MARCELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-30 02:55:00
Court Case 5902017224664
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ISLER, BRIAN LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-30 10:15:00
Court Case 9102017215489
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BESS, LASHONDA RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 184
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-30 12:57:00
Court Case 3202017702931
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PORTER, NAZAR RICKY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-30 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017019471
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BHATTI, MAHMOOD AMJAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-30 05:07:00
Court Case 5902017231768
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, TAWAYLYN DEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-08-30 10:59:00
Court Case 5902017024103
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 20000.00