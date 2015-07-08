Description

Bass, Charles Edwards (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 5601 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/30/2017 11:44.