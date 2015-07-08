Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALFARO, JOSE LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/6/1979
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-01 11:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SLOAN, TAVARIUS L’TRES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/2/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-01 14:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUSH, KELLI LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/20/1982
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-01 10:10:00
|Court Case
|2302017702766
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DOLEMAN, GENESIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/28/2001
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-01 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017233047
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CROMARTIE, JOHN ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/21/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-01 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017233190
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|NEWKIRK, CETRELL DYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/2/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-01 09:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017233220
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00