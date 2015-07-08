Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2017 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Benard, Corey Xabier
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2017
|Court Case
|201708053
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Benard, Corey Xabier (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4000 Centerview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/1/2017 00:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilds, R A
|Name
|Hawthorne, Alante Cierre
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2017
|Court Case
|201706426
|Charge
|1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Hawthorne, Alante Cierre (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 3051 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2017 18:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Black, Jacob Riley
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2017
|Court Case
|201708053
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Black, Jacob Riley (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 4000 Centerview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/1/2017 00:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilds, R A
|Name
|Kiser, Randy Marvin
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2017
|Court Case
|201706429
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Kiser, Randy Marvin (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 101 W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2017 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Carella, Jese Leigh
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2017
|Court Case
|201706404
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Carella, Jese Leigh (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2017 04:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M