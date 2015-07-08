Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OROZOO, ELIVD RICARDO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/27/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-02 01:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017233323
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GUERRERO-LAZO, MILDRED MARISELA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/4/1997
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-02 13:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017223185
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BOBO, JAQUASHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/26/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-02 02:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017233334
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|NIEVES, RAYMOND LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-02 14:08:00
|Court Case
|8902017052584
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BUENDIA, JUAN DANIEL-PALOMO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/11/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-02 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017233338
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|POTTS, JASMINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/26/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-02 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017233193
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00