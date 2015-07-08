Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OROZOO, ELIVD RICARDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/27/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-02 01:22:00
Court Case 5902017233323
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GUERRERO-LAZO, MILDRED MARISELA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/4/1997
Height 5.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-02 13:35:00
Court Case 5902017223185
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BOBO, JAQUASHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-02 02:04:00
Court Case 5902017233334
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name NIEVES, RAYMOND LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/25/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-02 14:08:00
Court Case 8902017052584
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BUENDIA, JUAN DANIEL-PALOMO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/11/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-02 03:00:00
Court Case 5902017233338
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name POTTS, JASMINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/26/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-02 14:15:00
Court Case 5902017233193
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00